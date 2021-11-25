Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Price Target at €709.83

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €709.83 ($806.63).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EPA:MC traded up €8.00 ($9.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €726.10 ($825.11). 384,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is €666.56 and its 200-day moving average is €661.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

