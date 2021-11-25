Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 793.64

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Redrow alerts:

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97). Also, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40).

Redrow stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 668.40 ($8.73). 321,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 657.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.