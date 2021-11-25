Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT at $305.00

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF opened at $276.50 on Thursday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $258.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.46.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.