Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

