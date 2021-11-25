Brokers Issue Forecasts for Solo Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

