Brokers Offer Predictions for Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.