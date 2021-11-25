Brokers Offer Predictions for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.47 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

