Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. Truist reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

