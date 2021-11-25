Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

In related news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,830 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $576,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

