Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down to $52.22

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.22, but opened at $50.62. Buckle shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 138.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

