Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,409.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,403.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

