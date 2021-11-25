Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,394.84

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,394.84 ($18.22) and traded as low as GBX 775 ($10.13). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 782.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 130,395 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 803.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,393.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -48.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

In related news, insider Robert Gillespie acquired 5,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

