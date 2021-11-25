BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Critical Analysis

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Carrols Restaurant Group
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|BurgerFi International
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Volatility & Risk
Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Carrols Restaurant Group
|$1.55 billion
|0.10
|-$29.46 million
|($0.90)
|-3.34
|BurgerFi International
|$34.28 million
|4.60
|$5.96 million
|N/A
|N/A
BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.8% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Carrols Restaurant Group
|-2.73%
|-5.54%
|-0.81%
|BurgerFi International
|3.96%
|-1.67%
|-1.51%
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
