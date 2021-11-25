Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $217.38 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

