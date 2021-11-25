Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,028. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.44 and its 200-day moving average is $307.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $217.38 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

