Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

