Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 100 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medifast were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $220.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average of $249.37. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.46 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

