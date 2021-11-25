BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Plans Dividend of $0.87

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8721 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77.

OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on BW LPG in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.