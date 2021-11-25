C John Wilder Buys 6,835 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder bought 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

