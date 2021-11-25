C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,962 shares of company stock worth $59,694,234 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

