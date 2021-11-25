Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $16.59. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 188,350 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.