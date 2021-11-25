Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $16.59. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 188,350 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
