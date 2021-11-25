Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CAL opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,924 shares of company stock worth $2,647,722. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

