Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $27.37 on Monday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

