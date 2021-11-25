California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,556 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

