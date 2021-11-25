California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,461 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Accel Entertainment worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,983 shares of company stock worth $3,762,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

