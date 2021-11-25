California State Teachers Retirement System Has $984,000 Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPTN opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

