California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,773 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annexon were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

