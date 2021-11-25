California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 23,958 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 162,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $5,091,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,690,904 in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

