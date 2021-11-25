California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,160 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HY opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $707.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

