Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LON:XPS opened at GBX 143.98 ($1.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.44.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

