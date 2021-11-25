Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.58.

CWB opened at C$39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.19.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8203334 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

