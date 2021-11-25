Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 254 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.95. 1,235,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

