Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 98 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $633.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,386. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $651.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $606.29 and its 200 day moving average is $544.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

