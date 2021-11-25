Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $7.88 on Thursday, hitting $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,677,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

