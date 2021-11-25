Canton Hathaway LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,629,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.