Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $485,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. 4,655,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

