Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.