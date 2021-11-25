Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.45

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.45 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 44.64 ($0.58). Capita shares last traded at GBX 44.24 ($0.58), with a volume of 2,454,482 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £821.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.46.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

