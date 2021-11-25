Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $351.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $257.86 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

