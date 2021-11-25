Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

In related news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

