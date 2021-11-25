Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,850.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,668.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.