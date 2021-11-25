Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,419 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

