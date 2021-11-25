Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

