Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $668.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.04. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

