Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

