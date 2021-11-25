Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEP stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

