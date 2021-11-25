Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $84.40 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

