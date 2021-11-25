Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.47 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

