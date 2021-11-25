Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $335.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

