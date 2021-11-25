Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $6,974,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of REG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

